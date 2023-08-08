Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recites Hanuman Chalisa during no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde slammed the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Tuesday for abandoning Hindutva and Bal Thackeray's philosophy and even recited the Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha as his party opposed the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

The son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan, launched a stinging attack on the opposition parties, stating they renamed their coalition INDIA because 'UPA' had become synonymous with corruption. It is not just NDA vs. INDIA, but scheme vs. scam, he said.

Participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion, Shinde said the Uddhav Thackrey faction of Shiv Sena cheated voters as they had gone to polls with the BJP in 2019 but later the alliance was broken. In 2019 people gave the mandate to Shiv Sena and BJP together. But such a situation was created. He felt I should become the chief minister. They did not care about Bala Saheb’s ideology, Hindutva ideology. They sold the Hindutva ideology and stepped away from Bala Saheb’s ideology, Shinde charged.

No one could have imagined Shiv Sena will have an alliance with Congress. Those who formed this government cheated the voters. They even had an alliance with SP which fired on kar sevaks, he said in an apparent reference to the incident in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990 when the late Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister. Shiv Sena MP said people were stopped from reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra. I know the whole Hanuman Chalisa, he said and started reciting the hymns. He, however, did not complete it as the Chair asked him to continue with his speech.