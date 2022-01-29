Shiv Sena office bearer beaten by woman auto-rickshaw driver, video goes viral

An incident has taken place in Virar where a woman hit the Shiv Sena division chief who was demanding sex over the phone. The woman slapped the Shiv Sena division chief. The name of the division chief is Jitu Khade. The video of the beating has gone viral on social media. A woman driving a rickshaw in Virar hit Shiv Sena chief Jitu Khade in the rickshaw. The woman accused Khade of asking to have sex with her over a phone call. A complaint has been lodged with the police station in this regard. The accused is currently absconding and police are searching for him.

The victim has been living in Virar for last 18-19 years. She earns her living by driving a rickshaw. However, this has never happened before, said the victim. I have known Jitu Khade for 8-10 years. Suddenly he called me 4-5 times. He spoke to me in very foul language. The police took strict action in this case. "What happened to me should not happen to other women," she said.