Shiv Sena office in Parliament House allotted to Eknath Shinde

The Shiv Sena office in Lok Sabha has been allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The development comes days after the Election Commission allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

As per the official notification shared by the lower house, room number 128 of Lok Sabha will now belong to the Eknath Shinde camp. Shinde-led entity on Tuesday will hold first key meeting four days after the Election Commission declared the faction as the real Shiv Sena and given its 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol.