Shiv Sena orders Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Rajan Salvi to cast his vote in Assembly elections

BJP has decided to nominate Rahul Narvekar for the post of Assembly Speaker. Shiv Sena has also decided to contest for the post of Assembly Speaker. Shiv Sena has fielded MLA Rajan Salvi from Rajapur constituency in Konkan. Therefore, there will be a contest between Rahul Narvekar and Rajan Salvi in ​​the Assembly elections to be held tomorrow. After that, Shiv Sena has now issued a whip to the MLAs.

Pratod Sunil Prabhu has ordered to vote for Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Rajan Salvi for the post of Assembly Speaker. Meanwhile, it is being said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's push for Rahul Narvekar's candidature for the post of Assembly Speaker will be used to give him a chance to become a minister. Therefore, one or two veterans of the party can be rested. Those whose names are being given in the media as they will be included in the cabinet may be hit by the earthquake. There is an atmosphere of concern among the incumbents, especially since Narvekar was given an unexpected opportunity.

Considering the strength of the BJP-Shinde faction, Narvekar's choice is considered certain. A different coincidence is going to be made on this occasion. Narvekar's father-in-law Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar is the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Therefore, the father-in-law is the Speaker of the Legislative Council and the son-in-law is the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.