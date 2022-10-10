Shiv Sena poll symbol freeze: Thackeray camp knew it had weak case before EC, says Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction of deliberately wasting time during the hearings before the Election Commission (EC), as it knew it had a weak case.

The commission froze the Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol and barred the groups led by Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name for the November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll.

According to the report of PTI, the EC also asked them to suggest three different name choices and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "The Thackeray camp knew its side was weak before the EC. Hence, it deliberately postponed the dates of hearing. But, postponement does not mean you can escape from the law." The Sena (Thackeray faction) and Congress always cry foul or allege that the central agencies or independent bodies are being pressurised whenever any decision goes against them, he further stated.

He further said that in the last 25 years, whenever a party had faced a vertical split, the EC had given similar verdicts of freezing the original symbol and name. However, it permitted the use of the party name with some variation. Speaking about the allegations of fake affidavits being submitted before the EC, Fadnavis, who holds home department portfolio said, "It is a cognisable offence and the police will follow their due procedures to probe the matter."