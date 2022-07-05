Shiv Sena Pune leader Nana Bhangire likely to join Eknath Shinde faction?

Pune: After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the new Shinde-Fadnavis government won a vote of confidence by a majority. As 39 MLAs revolted under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was humiliated to lose the Chief Minister's post. The Shiv Sena has been hit hard by these developments in the last several days. It is being said that Shiv Sena has a gap in Pune now. A big leader has entered the Shinde group.

It is being said that Shiv Sena's concern has increased now that the party has won Maharashtra in the run up to the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Now not only MLAs but also big leaders of Shiv Sena have started joining Shinde group. Earlier, former minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare had expressed support for Eknath Shinde at a public press conference. It was also claimed that four or five more people could come to the assembly. Nana Bhangire, now a big name in Pune, has joined the Shinde group.

Bhangire has a large area in Hadapsar area. With Nana Bhangire joining the Shinde group, this trend is likely to increase further in the near future. With Bhangire's departure, there is talk that Shiv Sena will have a big gap. Nana Bhangire from Eknath Shinde Group will be given the responsibility of Western Maharashtra. Nana Bhangire has been elected as a three-time corporator in Pune Municipal Corporation. He had also contested the Assembly elections from Hadapsar constituency three times.

Meanwhile, it is learned that a large group of Shiv Sena workers will join the Shinde group along with Nana Bhangire, who has a large network of activists in Hadapsar area. It is learned that some former Shiv Sena corporators from Pune have gone to Mumbai and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has invited the group for a discussion. Pune Municipal Corporation elections are coming up. As the strength of Shiv Sena is already in Pune, Shinde group in the form of Bhangire is ready to give a big push to Pune Shiv Sena. Therefore, an atmosphere of anxiety has been created in the Shiv Sena faction in Pune.