Shiv Sena questions BMC's 1,729 crore tender process

A member of the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has alleged that the BMC's tender process for the beautification of E ward is flawed and is meant for the benefit of a certain contractor. Former corporator and deputy leader Manoj Jamsutkar explained that according to the September 2022 circular of the BMC, it was necessary to invite separate tenders for each work. "However a single tender of Rs 30 crore has been called for, to handle all types of beautification works by the E ward administration," Jamsutkar said at a press conference held at BMC*s head office on Thursday.

"There is another condition in the tender that could favour a certain contractor. According to the rule, submitting quality-checked reports of products that will be used in the contract is mandatory after the tender process. The BMC has allegedly asked contractors to conduct a quality test before participating in the tender process. Hence there is a possibility that the administration could be aware of which companies are participating in the tender process even before the tender is opened," Jamsutkar added. BMC will spend Rs.1,729 crore for the beautification of the city. The orders for the same were given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The tendering process is conducted on the ward level. When questioned about the allegations, Ajay Yadav, assistant municipal commissioner of E ward, said, "I don*t have details now. I have to get information about the tender." A former BJP corporator, Vinod Mishra, had also objected to the tendering process for P north ward.