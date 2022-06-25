'Shiv Sena rebel MLAs being given sedatives in meals in Guwahati hotel', claims Amol Mitkari

NCP leader Amol Mitkari has made a sensational claim about Shiv Sena rebel MLAs staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati along with Eknath Shinde. Mitkari has expressed suspicion that these rebellious MLAs are being given sedatives in their meals. Therefore, Mitkari made a serious allegation that these MLAs are not aware of what they are saying or doing. This claim was made by Amol Mitkari while talking to a Marathi news channel. A few days back, MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had returned from Eknath Shinde's faction, had also claimed that he had been forcibly injected. The new claim by Amol Mitkari is likely to raise questions about the safety of the Shiv Sena rebels at the Radisson Hotel.

A few hours ago, Shiv Sena rebel MLAs had selected Eknath Shinde as their group leader. A video clip of the incident was also released. Citing the same clip, Amol Mitkari said that in this video, some MLAs sitting in front of him seem to have their hands down while saying that Shinde Saheb should win. I showed the video to a psychiatrist I knew and asked for their opinion. He then raised the possibility that these MLAs may be being given sedatives. Perhaps these legislators are being given sedatives in their meals. "These MLAs are not aware of what they are doing or saying," Mitkari said. Amol Mitkari also appealed to the families of the concerned MLAs to take this matter very seriously. So now all eyes are on Eknath Shinde's group to respond to this allegation.

Eknath Shinde's revolt against Shiv Sena has threatened the Mahavikas Aghadi government. NCP leader Amol Mitkari has accused the BJP of being behind all this. However, we will thwart this conspiracy of the BJP, said Mitkari. Amol Mitkari tweeted in this regard on Friday. The Indian Constitution will overturn the conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Indian Constitution will strongly respond to the Sangh trend. "The conspiracy will not succeed. May the Indian Constitution win," Mitkari said in his tweet.