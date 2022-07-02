Shiv Sena rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai today

Mumbai: The new government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be tested on July 4 in a special session of the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of a vote of confidence. Earlier, on July 3, the Speaker of the Assembly will be elected tomorrow.

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday evening. After that, the government had decided to hold a special session of the legislature on July 2 and 3. However, the convention will now be held on July 3 and 4. Therefore, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs currently stationed in Goa will arrive in Mumbai today. Therefore, their safety is being taken care of everywhere in Mumbai. For this, police security is being deployed at various places in Mumbai.

Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, 39 MLAs from Shiv Sena have revolted and the state has become independent. Also, with the support of BJP, a government has been formed under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has taken a more aggressive stance against Shinde. Yesterday, it was announced that Shinde would be removed from the post of Shiv Sena leader.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar from Shinde group has reacted after Uddhav Thackeray's action. Deepak Kesarkar said that "we will take legal action. Shiv Sena did not want to do such an act. This action of Shiv Sena is not conducive to democracy. Even today, we have Shivbandhan in our hands," says Deepak Kesarkar, indirectly warning Uddhav Thackeray.

The Eknath Shinde faction revolted and formed a government in the state with the BJP. As many as 37 Shiv Sena MLAs joined Shinde group. This is considered to be the biggest revolt in the history of Shiv Sena. It has been claimed that now 12 out of 19 Shiv Sena MPs will also think differently. It is learned that a group of Shiv Sena MPs met party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and expressed their sentiments before him and requested him to mediate with Eknath Shinde.

