Shiv Sena removes south Mumbai head Pandurang Sakpal

Shiv Sena removed its South Mumbai vibhag pramukh (zonal head) Pandurang Sakpal and appointed Santosh Shinde in his place. Sakpal’s removal is being seen as significant ahead of BMC polls since Sena is facing BJP in areas like Colaba and Malabar Hills.

According to a report of TOI, While party leaders said that Sakpal’s exit was part of routine changes as he had been holding the post for many years, political observers said Sakpal may have had a fallout with South Mumbai MP Arvind Swant.

Many Vibhag paramukhs have been changed in the last few months and this is not only the change, Sawant said.