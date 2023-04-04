Shiv Sena rift turns violent: Woman beaten by rival faction activists

The Shiv Sena's split in the state has caused ongoing tension between the leaders of the two groups. This tension has now escalated to the point where activists from each group are becoming physically aggressive towards one another. It has been reported that a female activist associated with the Thackeray group was beaten up by women activists belonging to the Shinde group in Thane.

On Monday evening (April 3), an incident occurred at Kasarwadavli in Thane where Roshni Shinde, an activist affiliated with the Thackeray group, was assaulted by activists from the Shinde group. The incident was reported to the Kapurbawdi police station in Thane, and a complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint filed by Roshni Shinde, she was leaving her office at Tata Motors Kasarvadavli at 8:25 p.m. when a group of women entered the premises. The group included Pooja Tidke from the Shinde group, former corporator Namrata Bhosale, Priyanka Masurkar, Pratiksha Bhave, Harshali Shinde, Rohini Thakur, Anagha Pawar, Siddharth Ovlekar, and 15 other women. They proceeded to verbally abuse and physically assault her.

In her complaint, Roshni Shinde stated that she had expressed her opinion in response to a post by Dattaram Gawas of the Shinde faction regarding party chief Uddhavji Balasaheb Thackeray. However, Gawas made a personal comment directed at her, to which she responded. She also attached evidence of the exchange to the complaint.

Roshni Shinde has demanded that a comprehensive investigation into the incident be carried out, and that the attackers be charged with a case promptly.