Shiv Sena says K'taka CM Bommai's statement disrespectful to Amit Shah, made with an eye on polls

Shiv Sena said Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that the meeting between Maharashtra parliamentarians and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would make no difference to the border dispute between the two states shows such comments are pre-planned with an eye on Assembly polls there.

Senior Shiv Sena ((UBT) leader and Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, who was part of the delegation that met Shah, said the latter had taken serious note of the issue and had assured he would call a meeting of the CMs of both states.

According to a report of PTI, However, Bommai's statement shows he doesn't respect the Central government, Sawant said, adding it seems such comments are pre-planned with an eye on polls in the southern state, mostly likely to be held in the earlier part of 2023, and has the blessings of the Centre.

When the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, Karnataka went ahead and changed the name of Belgaum to Belagavi. It then constructed a legislature building there and holds a session of the Assembly annually. All this is illegal, Sawant claimed.

The delegation from Maharashtra had met Shah on Friday and NCP leader Amol Kolhe, who was part of group, said the former would meet both CMs on December 14.