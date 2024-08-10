Sena UBT Faction Leader Dinkar Patil's Nephew Abhijit Escapes Assassination Attempt After Gun Malfunctions in Sangli

Abhijit Patil, the nephew of senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Dinkar Patil, narrowly escaped an attack by unknown assailants in Kavathe Mahankal area of Sangli district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on the night of Friday, August 9, when Patil was at a mobile shop opposite the Tehsildar’s office in the city.

While Patil was sitting in the shop with his colleagues, an unknown individual entered, pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot him. Fortunately, the gun jammed, allowing Patil to escape unharmed. Patil and his colleagues then chased the assailant, but the attacker fled on a motorcycle towards the Nagar Panchayat.

As of now, the incident has not been reported to the police, but it has caused a stir in the taluk.