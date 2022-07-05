Shiv Sena terms Eknath Shinde's victory as 'stolen majority'

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 5, 2022 10:22 AM 2022-07-05T10:22:55+5:30 2022-07-05T10:23:12+5:30

After Eknath Shinde won the floor test in assembly, Shiv Sena on Tuesday termed it a "stolen majority" and ...

Shiv Sena terms Eknath Shinde's victory as 'stolen majority' | Shiv Sena terms Eknath Shinde's victory as 'stolen majority'

Shiv Sena terms Eknath Shinde's victory as 'stolen majority'

Next

After Eknath Shinde won the floor test in assembly, Shiv Sena on Tuesday termed it a "stolen majority" and said that it was "not the belief of the people" of the state. Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin. During the speech in the assembly, new CM Eknath Shinde said "Initially, I was supposed to be made the CM in the MVA govt... But later Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) or someone said that I should not be made the CM. I had no problem and I told Uddhav ji to go ahead, and that I was with him. I never eyed that post."

Open in app
Tags : Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray