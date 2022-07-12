Shiv Sena to take post of Leader of Opposition in legislative council ?

Mumbai: With the election of 2 Shiv Sena MLAs in the recent Legislative Council elections, their strength in the council has increased to 13. As the Shiv Sena has more strength than the Congress and NCP in the Opposition, the MLAs have given a resolution to the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, to appoint the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Legislative Council was held on 9th July. Opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray has been given the upper hand in selecting the Leader of the Opposition, Group Leader and Protod, said MLA Sunil Shinde. According to the current statistics, Shiv Sena has the largest number in the Mahavikas Alliance in the Legislative Council. Therefore, Shiv Sena MLAs have given a letter to the Deputy Speaker claiming the post of Leader of Opposition. MLAs Ambadas Danve, Sachin Ahir, Manisha Kayande, Vilas Potnis, Sunil Shinde etc. were present in it.

In the coming monsoon session, the post of Speaker and Leader of the Opposition will be elected in the Legislative Council. Former Speaker Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's term expired on July 7. He was re-elected to the Legislative Council. However, due to the expiration of the term, the election for the post of Speaker will be held again in the House of the Council. The ruling BJP-Shinde group will also field a candidate for the post of chairman. Rahul Narvekar of the BJP became the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He got 164 votes. If Shiv Sena becomes the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Shiv Sena of Shinde group and Shiv Sena of Thackeray group are likely to come face to face in the House. An MLA who aggressively comments on the administration of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be given the leadership of the Opposition.



