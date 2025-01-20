Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak Amid Rift in Mahavikas Aghadi

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak. While the exact details of their meeting remain unknown, it is reported that several issues, including the Beed sarpanch issue and ongoing political developments, were addressed during the meeting. NCP leader Jayant Patil and MLA Rohit Pawar, along with Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut and Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray, were also present at the meeting.

In the aftermath of the Mahavikas Aghadi's failure in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, there is speculation that elections for the Metropolitan Municipality and other local bodies will soon be announced. This has heightened the significance of the meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction faced a significant defeat in the assembly elections, prompting Thackeray to announce that the party will contest the upcoming municipal, Zilla Parishad, and Gram Panchayat polls independently. This move is seen as a test of Shiv Sena's strength and has drawn considerable attention.

Reports suggest that Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to contest independently has created a rift within the Mahavikas Aghadi. Post-election, no joint meetings have been organised to analyse the alliance's performance. Sharad Pawar has reportedly expressed displeasure over this lack of coordination.

Uddhav Thackeray has also adopted the slogan "Aikla Chalocha" (Walk Alone), signalling his intent to go solo. However, efforts are expected to maintain some level of coordination within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Interestingly, former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar and MCA's Ajinkya Naik were also present in Sharad Pawar’s hall during the meeting, adding a unique dimension to the gathering.