Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Appasaheb Jadhav accuses Sushma Andhare of seeking money from workers

A war of words has erupted between two leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra with the party's Beed district unit president Appasaheb Jadhav accusing deputy leader Sushma Andhare of demanding money from party workers to install an air conditioner and buy furniture in her office, although Andhare has denied the allegation.

Jadhav also claimed that he slapped Andhare twice following a quarrel over the issue, but the latter maintained that nothing of that sort took place. Jadhav said the incident occurred on Thursday night in Beed city, where a rally of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Jadhav said, We are working for the party, but Sushma Andhare is demanding money from our party workers to install an air conditioner and buy furniture for her office. She is also trying to sell my party post. Therefore, I had a clash with Andhare and slapped her twice. Talking to media, Andhare, who is also a spokesperson of the party, said, These allegations (levelled by Jadhav) are laughable.

But I praise the script writer of the (Eknath) Shinde faction here. A big rally has been planned after a long time in Beed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and these allegations are an effort to malign the upcoming event. A clash took place among Jadhav and some party workers at the rally ground. Along with the party’s local leaders, I went to the spot to resolve the issue, but Jadhav ran away from there, she claimed.