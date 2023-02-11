Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera arrested for allegedly outraging woman's modesty

A leader of the Thackeray faction has been booked for molestation. The police have taken the leader into custody in connection with the case.

Shiv Sena's Thackeray group leader, Naresh Manera, was today arrested by Kasarwadavli police in Thane. A case under Section 354 has been registered against him

Naresh Manera has been arrested by the Kasarwadavli police and was produced before a court today. 'ANI' has tweeted in this regard.