Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera arrested for allegedly outraging woman's modesty
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2023 05:14 PM 2023-02-11T17:14:06+5:30 2023-02-11T17:25:37+5:30
A leader of the Thackeray faction has been booked for molestation. The police have taken the leader into custody ...
A leader of the Thackeray faction has been booked for molestation. The police have taken the leader into custody in connection with the case.
Shiv Sena's Thackeray group leader, Naresh Manera, was today arrested by Kasarwadavli police in Thane. A case under Section 354 has been registered against him
Section 354. Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty Thackeray group leader Naresh Manera has been booked under the same section.
Naresh Manera has been arrested by the Kasarwadavli police and was produced before a court today. 'ANI' has tweeted in this regard.
Open in app
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera arrested by Thane's Kasarvadavali Police, IPC sections 354&others invoked. FIR lodged u/s 354 IPC(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was produced before Court: Kasarvadavali Police— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023