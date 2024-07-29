Shiv Sena UBT Leader Raghunath More’s Son Dies of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver in Vasai; Captured on CCTV Video

The 45-year-old son of a Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, after which police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against an unidentified person.

Milind More, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at a resort in Navapur with his family when the incident took place late Sunday evening (July 28), Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said.

As per initial report they had all gone to Seven Sea Resort in Virar. A fight occurred over a parking issue, and he died of a heart attack.police investigation is on ...No final conclusion… pic.twitter.com/w7GyjdxFLv — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) July 28, 2024

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. In the video, Raghunath More, wearing a yellow T-shirt and standing near a black four-wheeler, is seen suddenly collapsing to the ground, prompting people around him to rush to his aid.

"While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause," he said.

Based on the complaint More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person, the DCP added. Milind More is the deputy chief of the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT), party functionaries said.