Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders seeks high-level probe into award event sunstroke deaths

Shiv Sena (UBT) sought a high-level probe into the death of 14 persons at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar.

The persons died of sunstroke and dehydration but the Eknath Shinde-led government was trying to hide the numbers, a delegation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group told Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

This is a man-made tragedy and the image of the state has been tarnished due to it, the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to Bais.

The Shinde government is wholly responsible for the tragedy which happened as the authorities did not ensure proper arrangements at the function, it said.

According to the Maharashtra government, 14 people died on April 16 due to heat stroke after being hours under the sun at the award ceremony for renowned social activist Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar.