Shiv Sena (UBT) MP criticises Maharashtra govt after man attempts suicide at Mumbai's Mantralaya building

In a critical stance against the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the state's administration led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following a distressing incident at the Mantralaya Building in Mumbai. A young man attempted suicide by jumping off the state administrative building, an act captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The individual, believed to be a sugarcane labourer, demanded urgent teacher recruitment due to the impact of a government project. He also raised slogans during the act, the Mumbai Police swiftly intervened and took the protester into custody after he landed on a safety net.

Chaturvedi took to social media, expressing her distress and criticizing the Shinde government for overlooking pressing issues in the state.

“This is so heartbreaking. Youth don’t have jobs, farmers don’t get fair treatment, state is topping in hate speeches, women aren’t safe but don’t disturb the unconstitutional government, they are busy hosting parties for movie celebs at CM bungalow,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.