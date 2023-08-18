Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP criticises Mumbai University's decision to stay senate polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP condemned the Mumbai University's decision to postpone its senate elections on Friday, saying the action revealed the Maharashtra government's dictatorial mentality and its reluctance to hold any election.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sought to know the reason behind the university's decision to stay the elections scheduled on September 10.

The chief minister is timid. They are not holding the Pune Lok Sabha bypolls and elections to the local self-governments. We thought at least the Mumbai University polls will take place. The senate will not bring down your government, but we will. So why are you scared of the senate? Thackeray said.

He further said when the Yuva Sena led by him contested 10 seats in 2010, it won eight and it went on to clinch all 10 seats in 2017. Terming the university's move as detrimental to democracy, Thackeray said, The polls were to be held on September 10 and no reason was given for why they are stalled.

Mumbai University on Thursday announced its decision to stay the elections to the senate. The senate is the institution's watchdog, with representatives of teachers, principals and the management. The NCP's youth wing vice-president Amol Matele said the vice-chancellor will be gheraoed till the time the election schedule is not announced.

