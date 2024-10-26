Shiv Sena UBT Released Second List of 15 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election

The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) released its second list of candidates on Saturday, October 26, for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Fifteen candidates were named in the latest list, taking the total number of candidates to 80. The list was announced in Saamna, the party mouthpiece newspaper.

The Shiv Sena UBT announced former two-term BJP MLA Anil Gote from Dhule city in Maharashtra. Gote joined the Uddhav Sena this week. Other candidates include Raju Tadvi from Chopada, Jayshree Mahajan from Jalgaon City, Jayshree Shelke from Buldhana, Pawan Jaiswal from Digras, Rupali Patil from Hingoli, Asaram Borade from Partur, Yogesh Gholap from Deolali, Sachin Basre from Kalyan West, Dhananjay Bodore from Kalyan East, former Mumbai Mayor Shraddha Jadhav from Wadala, Ajay Chaudhari from Sewri, Manoj Jamsutkar from Byculla, Anuradha Nagawde from Shrigonda, and Sandesh Parkar from Kankavli.

Also Read | Mahayuti Allies Still in Talks Over 8 Seats, Says BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Over Seat Sharing.

The party has fielded two leaders in a tussle with Congress in Mumbai, Colaba and Versova, which the Sena UBT has also claimed, along with a few more seats in the rest of the state. After speculation that former Akhil Bhartiya Sena (ABS) Corporator Geeta Gawli would fight the assembly polls from Byculla on a Sena (UBT) ticket, the Sena (UBT) named former Corporator Manoj Jamsutkar for the seat.