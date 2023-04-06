Shiv Sena (UBT) submits memorandum to Thane police

A delegation of Maharashtra Opposition parties led by Shiv Sena (UBT) Aaditya Thackeray met the Thane police commissioner and submitted a memorandum to him, listing what they claimed were incidents of attack on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members, including one related to a woman office-bearer two days ago.

In the memorandum, the MVA alleged activists of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted Opposition members and leaders at numerous occasions in the last nine months in Thane district.

They referred to the recent attack on a female office-bearer of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Roshni Shinde, and alleged the police have failed to register an FIR despite identifying the accused persons.

The memorandum was submitted after the MVA constituents took out a rally and organised a public meeting, where Aaditya Thackeray was one of the speakers. The rally was organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress all part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in protest against an alleged attack on a woman worker of the Sena (UBT) in Thane city two days ago.

Meanwhile, former Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Meenakshi Shinde urged the Thane police to provide protection to Roshni Shinde, who has alleged she was assaulted over a derogatory Facebook post about the chief minister and his ally, the BJP.