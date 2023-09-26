Shiv Sena (UBT) takes credit for postponement of CM Shinde's foreign tour

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to postpone his 10-day foreign tour, originally scheduled from October 1 to 10. The postponement comes in light of ongoing hearings regarding disqualification petitions filed against several Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde himself. These hearings commenced last week, with the next session scheduled for October 13.

However, the decision to delay the tour has stirred controversy. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray openly criticized Shinde's planned trip. Thackeray called for transparency, urging that the complete schedule of all engagements be made public before departure.

Thackeray alleged that the tour seemed to be more of a holiday than a work-related trip, lacking any concrete agenda or meetings beneficial to the state. Following the announcement of the postponement, Thackeray took to social media platform X and claimed that the tour was delayed in response to his concerns.

"One question from me yesterday to the illegal CM on his foreign holiday (shown as a work trip) has made him 'postpone' his trip! That too within 30 mins of my tweet. Which proves that it was a holiday, without any agenda or meetings for the state!" Thackeray stated on X. He further emphasized that he is not against government foreign visits if they yield tangible outcomes but opposes an "illegal CM going on a holiday on taxpayer money."