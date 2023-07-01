Shiv Sena (UBT) takes out march to protest against corruption in BMC

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), organised a march in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to protest corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the previous year.

The morcha, which began from Metro Cinema, will culminate outside the civic body's headquarters. Top leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party including MLAs and MPs are part of the morcha.

MLA Sunil Prabhu said there has been an outburst of corruption in the BMC. The BMC was controlled by the then undivided Shiv Sena from 1997-2022.

The term of its General Body ended in March 2022. As fresh elections have not taken place, the civic body is now controlled by an administrator appointed by the Maharashtra government headed by Eknath Shinde.