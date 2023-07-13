Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raise slogans against Fadnavis in Nagpur

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Nagpur city of Maharashtra against tearing of Uddhav Thackeray’s posters by BJP activists recently.The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered at Variety Square in Sitabuldi area and raised slogans against local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.On Monday, BJP activists tore posters of Thackeray after the latter dubbed Fadnavis a “Kalank” (blot) on Nagpur.“Why the BJP is roiled by the word ‘Kalank’? Fadnavis will always carry the taint of splitting the Shiv Sena and NCP for power,” Shiv Sena (UBT) Nagpur city chief Nitin Tiwari said.

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray, while playing an old clip of Devendra Fadnavis’s speech, said Fadnavis was a taint on his home district Nagpur as he had joined hands with the NCP, despite claiming that he would never do so.Reacting to Thackeray’s remarks, Fadnavis said he pitied his old friend’s (Thackeray) thinking and behaviour. “I think he (Uddhav) needs a psychiatrist… Because the situation has gone against him, he is speaking this way. One should not react when a person speaks in this manner. I will not comment about it,” said Fadnavis.Even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who avoids speaking on state controversies, too tweeted his objection to Uddhav’s remarks.