Shiv Sena will come to Vidhan Bhavan with more than double strength: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: BJP and Shinde's faction won a majority in the Assembly. In the majority test, the BJP-Shinde faction got 164 votes. On the other hand, Mahavikas Aghadi got 99 votes. Meanwhile, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party, Shah Farooq Anwar remained neutral during the polls. After this, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar declared the victory.

After the victory of BJP and Shinde faction, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray interacted with the media. Aditya Thackeray warned that action will be taken against those who break the party's whip. Let's see when the rebels meet the people, let's see how they face the people, said Aditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena will never end. Aditya Thackeray expressed confidence that Shiv Sena will come to the Vidhan Bhavan with more than double strength and saffron will fly. Aditya Thackeray also said that there is a possibility of holding central elections in the state. Aditya Thackeray also claimed that Eknath Shinde was asked to become the Chief Minister on May 20.

Meanwhile, after the BJP and Shinde faction got a majority, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proposed to congratulate Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. At this time Devendra Fadnavis commented on various topics. I would have sat down if the party that put me in the top position had ordered me to sit at home. Also, I am standing behind Eknath Shinde with full strength and ability, said Devendra Fadnavis.