Shiv Sena will support Droupadi Murmu for Presidential elections: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the party will support Droupadi Murmu for Presidential elections.

Earlier Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that,"We will fully support Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential elections. All our MLAs will vote for her under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi."

The voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21.While Droupadi Murmu is the presidential candidate of the BJP-led NDA, Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the opposition parties.

The Shiv Sena had seen a revolt last month which led to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the MVA government which also had Congress and NCP.

Eknath Shinde, who led the revolt in Shiv Sena, took oath as Chief Minister on June 30. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

NDA presidential candidate also has the support of the YSRCongress Party, BJD and Akali Dal.

She has been touring various states to seek the support of legislators. Droupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister.If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance.