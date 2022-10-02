Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai join Maha CM Eknath Shinde Camp

A large number of Shiv Sena workers from Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday joined the party's Shinde faction at CM Eknath Shinde's official.

According to reports, three to four thousand Shiv Sainiks from ​​​Aaditya Thackeray's constiteuncy have joined Shinde faction.

According to the reports of India Today, the Maharashtra government split open in June when then-Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other rebel MLAs from Shiv Sena fled to Surat opposing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. They were against the Shiv Sena forming an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

The two factions had submitted separate letters to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct the rally. However, the Mumbai civic body denied permission to both factions, citing law and order concerns.