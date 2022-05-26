Shiv Sena workers protest against ED action taken against Anil Parab

Shiv Sainiks have gathered at Bandra in Mumbai against the action taken against Anil Parab. Shiv Sainiks are wearing black bandages. A large number of police have been deployed in the area.

Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai linked to Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab after the agency filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were carried at Parab's official as well as private residence. In September 2021, Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the bribery and money laundering case against the former home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.