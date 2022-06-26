Shiv Sena's doors are open for those who want to return: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the political crisis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray attended the party workers program at Kalina, Santacruz. While addressing the workers there he said, "Shiv Sena's doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party."

He further said, "Looking at the last 2-4 days in #Maharshtra, it feels that those who left, left for good... the entire country saw that the person who did the most powerful work during #COVID19 had to leave his official residence."

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".