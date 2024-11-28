Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Slams Uddhav Thackeray, Questions MVA’s Relevance After Mahayuti Win

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC launched a sharp critique of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of abandoning his party's ideology for power. She stated that the public had given a "befitting answer" to such actions through the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election results.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shaina emphasized the strength of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. She asserted that the alliance is here to stay and committed to working for the welfare of Maharashtra's people.

Questioning the relevance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shaina remarked that the alliance's impact has diminished post-Mahayuti's success, further adding that Uddhav Thackeray's departure from the MVA would have no significant effect. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphed with 229 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, securing 132 seats from the 149 it contested, marking an increase in both seats and vote share compared to the 2019 elections. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) contributed 57 seats and a 12.38% vote share, while the NCP won 41 seats, strengthening the coalition's hold on the state. Together, the Mahayuti alliance now controls 230 seats, while the MVA coalition managed to secure only 46 seats.