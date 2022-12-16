Shiv Sena's Shinde faction calls for bandh in Dombivali and Kalyan on Dec 17 over Sushma Andhare's remark against Warkaris

Shiv Sena's Shinde faction has called for a bandh in Dombivali and Kalyan rural on December 17 against Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare over her alleged remarks on Warkaris.

According to a report of Times of India, Rajesh More, city president of the faction, announced Dombivali bandh in a joint press conference along with the traders association, saints associated with Warkari, rickshaw unions, and some other organizations.

Maharashtra is the land of saints and Uddhav Balasaheb Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Sushma Andhare is seen making controversial statements on our saints. To protest against Andhare, we have announced a bandh tomorrow, More further said.

Until Andhare apologises for her statements, we will not allow her to enter into Dombivli city, he further stated.