Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Maharashtra Government Announces Tender for New 60-Foot Structure Following Sindhudurg Incident

In response to the recent collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg, the Maharashtra government has announced a tender for the construction of a new 60-foot statue, nearly double the height of the original. Officials stated that the project will be executed at a cost of Rs 20 crore, with a completion deadline set for six months.

A 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha Empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg district on December 4, 2023 (Navy Day), collapsed on August 26 due to strong winds. Following the incident, the statue's sculptor, Jaydeep Apte, was arrested.

The government has come under scrutiny as opposition parties criticized the decision to install the statue in Sindhudurg, claiming it was made hastily, leading to subpar construction quality. Concerns about rust accumulating on the statue had been raised by the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD), which recommended permanent measures in a letter sent to a Naval official just six days prior to the collapse. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

A tender has been issued for the construction of a new statue and its height would be 60 feet, a PWD official said. "The total cost would now be Rs 20 crore, including its engineering, installation and maintenance. The government has given six months to complete the work. The height of the statue would be 60 feet," the official said.

