Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Sculptor Jaydeep Apte Sent To Police Custody Till September 13

Malvan, Sindhudurg: Sculptor Jaydeep Apte and construction consultant Dr. Chetan Patil was presented in court on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort. Apte has been remanded to police custody till September 13, while Patil has been granted judicial custody.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort collapsed on August 26. Based on a complaint filed by officials of the Public Works Department, a case was registered against Apte and Patil at a local police station under various sections. Both were earlier remanded to police custody till Sept. 10. As their custody period ended on Tuesday, they were produced before the court under heavy police security.

Government prosecutor Adv. Tushar Bhangale said that although Chetan Patil has been granted judicial custody, the police can rearrest him for further investigation into the case.