Shivaji remark row: NCP, Shiv Sena protest seeking ouster of Maharashtra Governor

Protests erupted across Maharashtra on Monday over Governor B S Koshyari's controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, even as the BJP went into full damage control mode to manage the fallout after its own leaders and allies demanded action. Protests were held in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and Aurangabad demanding the removal of the governor.

Koshyari's remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days" caused a huge furore which snowballed further after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared to defend the controversial governor. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, has demanded the ouster of the governor and Trivedi over their remarks. Bhosale said he will decide his future course of action if no decision is taken on his demand.