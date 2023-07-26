Shivshahi bus accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, no injuries reported

A road accident involving a Shivshahi bus has occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident took place near the entrance gate of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee on the Gangapur-Vaijapur road in the city. The collision happened when a truck collided with the Shivshahi bus. Luckily, no passengers were harmed in the accident, although the front of the bus sustained significant damage.

Following the incident, there was some traffic congestion on the Gangapur-Vaijapur route, and the police quickly arrived at the scene to alleviate the traffic jam.

According to the reports in Saam, after the accident, it was revealed that the Shivshahi bus was operating without a conductor. In the conductor's absence, one passenger took the responsibility of issuing tickets for other passengers. The said passenger narrated the entire incident to the camera following the accident. However, while the passenger was expressing his complaint, the driver tried to intervene and stop him. A case has been filed against the driver at Gangapur police station, and the authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.