Shocking! Newborn girl found dumbed inside dustbin in Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 10, 2023 09:40 AM2023-12-10T09:40:56+5:302023-12-10T09:42:15+5:30
In a tragic incident, the body of a newborn baby was found inside a dustbin on the premises of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. Following the discovery of the body, the Mumbai Police have registered a case.The incident unfolded when a sweeper, working at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popular as Sion Hospital, found the body of a newborn baby inside a dustbin of a washroom. He informed the on-duty doctors about the discovery.