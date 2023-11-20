Shocking! Woman's body found stuffed inside suitcase near Mumbai metro

The Mumbai Police reported on Sunday that a woman's body was discovered in a suitcase in Kurla, located in central Mumbai. Authorities were alerted around 12:30 pm about an abandoned suitcase, leading to the grim find.

The discovery was made after the police were informed around 12.30 pm about a suitcase lying abandoned on the CST Road at Shanti Nagar, where work for a Metro project is underway, an official said. The body was sent to a civic hospital for autopsy, police said, adding that the woman's identity is yet to be established.

The identity of the woman remains unknown at this time. Based on a preliminary examination of her body, authorities estimate her age to be between 25 and 35 years. She was found wearing a T-shirt and track pants, according to officials. Additionally, the police are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of their investigation.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and a search is on to track those who killed her, police added. Further investigation is underway.

