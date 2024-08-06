'Should Study Law, Uphold Babasaheb's Legacy': Sanjay Raut On Prakash Ambedkar's 'Real Shiv Sena Belongs To Shinde' Statement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday addressed a press conference in New Delhi. The presser came on the day his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is traveling to the national capital. Raut touched several issues in his interaction with media.

In response to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar's statement that the true Shiv Sena party belongs to Eknath Shinde, Raut has hit back at him saying he should uphold BR Ambedkar's legacy. Raut remarked, "Prakash Ambedkar is the heir of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and should uphold that legacy. If he believes that the Shiv Sena belongs to Eknath Shinde, he should study the law. Ramdas Athawale also has a party. Some parties emerge suddenly, and later, different people lead them."

Raut made these comments during a press conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday. He also discussed Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Delhi and the situation in Bangladesh. Raut stated, "Uddhav Thackeray has arrived in Delhi today. Over the next two days, he will have some important meetings. Today, several key Congress leaders will meet him. This evening, he will interact with Marathi journalists in Delhi. He will also meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Leaders from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have expressed their desire to meet him. On the 8th, the Vice President has invited him for breakfast, and he will attend."

On the Bangladesh issue, Raut said, "The Prime Minister is not willing to come to the Parliament. Modi should pay attention to the situation in Bangladesh. The government needs to clarify its stance on the Bangladesh issue. Indira Gandhi created Bangladesh by dividing Pakistan. When a dictatorship is masked as democracy, people do not forgive, as seen with Hasina. She imprisoned opponents and ruled the country with an iron fist, leading to such an end."

Raut further mentioned that there will be discussions with key MVA leaders regarding the upcoming Assembly elections. He emphasised that the meetings in Delhi would aim to resolve any differences over seat allocation to ensure a unified approach in the elections.