"Shouldn’t incompetent CM and health minister be sacked?": Aaditya Thackeray on deaths in govt hospitals

In response to a series of recent patient deaths at state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has voiced strong criticism against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, labelling them as "incompetent." Thackeray has raised questions about their continued tenure in office.

Taking to the social media platform 'X,' Thackeray drew a stark comparison between the healthcare efforts during his father Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as Chief Minister and the current administration, which he referred to as "illegal."

“During the covid pandemic, Uddhav Thackeray ji (as CM) had asked hospitals to create wards for covid births- women with covid delivering babies- so that the newborns were safe. Newborns and infants were looked after by teams if they had covid and when they went to govt/ private health care. He also constituted a covid paediatric task force for kids with covid. Doctors, resident doctors, nurses were consulted for action plan,” Aaditya Thackeray wrote.

"And today, this illegal regime’s unconstitutional cm has no time to even visit the Nanded Hospital. After his home district of Thane, overnight infant and patient deaths were Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. The illegal cm was busy rushing to Delhi for his selfish purposes of guardian ministry/ cabinet expansion, but has no time for the health sector that’s collapsing in Maharashtra due to the government’s corruption. The health minister is shamelessly absent. Shouldn’t the incompetent cm and health minister be sacked?” he added.

Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Shinde-led government, denouncing the deaths of numerous patients in state-run hospitals within a short timeframe. He alleged that people were losing their lives due to the government's corrupt governance. Additionally, he demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the shortage of medicines at government-run hospitals.