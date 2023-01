Shraddha Walkar's father meets CM Eknath Shinde at his residence

On Friday, Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow in Mumbai. Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha's live-in partner, strangled her to death in May 2022 and chopped her body before dumping it in the Mehrauli forest. Aaftab is currently in police custody.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lockup. The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes. Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days.