Shradhha's father Vikas Walkar seeks financial help from state govt for solving the case

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar on Friday met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at his residence Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. In this meeting he has sought help from the CM.

During this, Vikas Walkar complained to the chief minister that till no action has been taken against Manickpur police station and Tulinj police station. Seeing this, the CM immediately called the CP of Mira-Bhayander and ordered to take action action on the matter.

On the other hand, due to repeated hearings in Delhi, Vikas Walkar requested the CM to provide some help from the state government regarding the travel expenses of Vikas Walkar.

