Shrikant Shinde Ujjain Temple Row: Eknath Shinde’s Son Enters Mahakal Temple’s Sanctum Sanctorum Despite Ban

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, has sparked controversy by gaining entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple, despite an existing ban. This incident took place on Thursday evening, leading temple authorities to initiate an investigation into the matter.

The opposition Congress party voiced strong objections, highlighting that while ordinary citizens must endure long waits in queues to have 'darshan' of the deity, VIPs are permitted entry into the sanctum sanctorum despite the existing ban.

Shrikant Shinde, who represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Thane district, entered the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Mahakaleshwar temple on Thursday evening, accompanied by his wife and two others to worship the deity. However, controversy arose when a video of the incident went viral, as entry into the sanctum sanctorum has been prohibited for nearly a year. The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 'jyotirlinga' temples in India and attracts a significant number of devotees year-round.

Chairman of the temple committee and Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "Nobody is allowed to enter the garbha griha. This (Shinde's) is an unauthorised entry and I have directed the temple administrator to take immediate action in this matter." Administrator of the temple, Ganesh Dhakad, said a probe has been ordered and action will be taken against the inspector responsible for overseeing entry and other aspects of the sanctum sanctorum, as well as against others in this matter.