SIBC signs MoU with Maha govt for sustainable infrastructure and defence manufacturing

Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government for cooperation in the area of waste to energy, sustainable infrastructure and transportation, defence manufacturing and investment, the industry body said on Sunday. The MoU was signed on Saturday evening in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra is the Second Home to Swedish companies and Power House of India. The relation between Maharashtra and Sweden is now 100 years old and we pledge to make it stronger ahead. Looking forward to work together in innovation, manufacturing, technology, solar energy, green and clean energies, Fadnavis tweeted after signing of the MoU.

The MoU was signed between Sweden India Business Council (SIBC) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Swedish industry will continue to expand and invest in Maharashtra. This MoU intends to support the two parties to reach a deeper collaboration for a more sustainable future and further job creation and technology cooperation, SIBC, Member of Board, Prashant Agarwal said in the statement.