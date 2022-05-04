Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted together at Eid party amid break up reports

Seems like all is well between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the two were spotted together at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party on Tuesday night, days after their break up reports surfaced on the internet.

They posed separately for the shutterbugs upon their arrival but went inside the venue together after seeing each other. A big Smile was clearly visible on Kiara and Sidharth's faces.

This is for the first time that Sidharth and Kiara have attended any event together ever since the news circulated in the media about their separation, leaving their fans elated.

"My cuties," a social media user commented."Forever together," another one wrote.

Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

