Sillod: Two farmers commit suicide in Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar's constituency

It has come to light that two farmers have committed suicide due to the constant barrenness in the Sillod constituency of Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. This has created a stir in the constituency of the agriculture minister himself.

According to sources, an incident of suicide by hanging has taken place at Andhari in Sillod taluka. Due to the suicides of farmers one after another, there is a feeling of grief in the area. These farmers have taken this extreme step because of their indebtedness as well as the constant barrenness. It came to light around 6.30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 3).

The farmers who committed suicide have been identified as Bhaginath Balwa Pandav (age 46) and Janardhan Supdu Taide (age 55). Bhaginath Pandav owns three acres of the farm. He had planted watermelon in it. However, the expected production did not happen, so how to repay the loan? Due to this, they were stressed. He committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday in a sheet shed in front of his farmhouse.

The police conducted a report of the incident and sent it to the sub-district hospital at Sillod for a post-mortem. Sudden death has been reported in this case.

Janardhan Tayade committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Saturday at 4 p.m. The incident came to light on Sunday morning. According to the relatives, they were constantly worried because they did not get the expected income from the land. From here, they took this step. The police conducted a panchnama of the incident and registered a case of accidental death. The deceased farmer was cremated on Saturday.