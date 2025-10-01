Sindhudurg: 17-Year-Old Girl Leaves Home Without Informing Family, Found Dead in Forest After 2 Months

Sindhudurg, Maharashtra (October 1, 2025): The body of a 17-year-old girl who had left home without informing her family two months ago was found in a forest in Sindhudurg district. The deceased has been identified as Diksha Bagwe, a resident of Ghavnale village. Police said she was killed over a love affair. A young man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. Police are investigating whether anyone else helped him in the crime.

According to police, Diksha Timaji Bagwe had left her home on August 2, 2025, without informing anyone. Her family conducted extensive searches but could not trace her. They later filed a missing person complaint at the local police station. Despite ongoing efforts, there was no sign of her until her body was discovered in a forest near Gothos village.

Police investigations revealed that Diksha was strangled to death. Police have maintained strict secrecy regarding the ongoing investigation. Her family had been anxious since her disappearance. The discovery of her body has left them in shock. Police continue to probe the case.