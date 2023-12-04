Sindhudurg: PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot fort

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort located in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Modi paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The inaugural ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, last year saw the adoption of a new naval ensign inspired by the seal of the founder of the Maratha Empire, marking a symbolic connection. Prime Minister Modi commissioned the INS Vikrant during this significant event.

